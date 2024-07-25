Thangalaan team to host grand event at KGF ahead of its release

CHENNAI: The team of Thangalaan are gearing up to host a grand event, as part of promotion, at the Kolar Gold Fields. Starring Vikram in the lead, the film is set to hit the screens on August 15.

Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan premise is deeply rooted in the annals of kolar's gold mine in the pre independence era.

As part of this, a close source to DTNext revealed that makers are planning to host an event where the story is set in and celebrate their creativity and culture like never before.

Bankrolled by Studio Green, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Sampath Ram are part of the cast.

In the technical front, Kishor Kumar handles the cinematography, and Selva RK does the editing. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music.

Thangalaan is set for release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.