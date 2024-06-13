Thangalaan first single to be released soon

CHENNAI: National award-winning actor Chiyaan Vikram on Thursday across his social media handles posted a picture of his from the upcoming film Thangalaan and captioned it, "Exciting times ahead."

While fans of the actor have been asking the makers frequently on updates from the movie, we hear that the first single from the film is all set to be out in just a few days' time and the announcement for the same is expected to be out. National-award winning composer GV Prakash has scored a potential chartbuster and has given it to the makers earlier this week. We will have to see if an announcement will be made coinciding his birthday, today.

Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Studio Green, Thangalaan also has Pasupathy, Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy in important roles.