Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Kriti, Shahid agog for trailer unveil

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are collaborating for the very first time and that too on a love story.

The duo is all set to come up with a film titled ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.

On Thursday, they will unveil the trailer of their film in the presence of media in Mumbai.

Excited about the launch, Shahid, on Wednesday, took to social media and shared the film’s new poster.

In the poster, Shahid and Kriti can be seen striking a romantic pose.

“Coming to you with a sneak peek into this impossible love story in just 1[?] day! Trailer out tomorrow! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas this Valentine’s week, 9th February 2024,” he captioned the post.

A few days ago, the makers released the energetic dance number ‘Laal Peeli Akhiyaan’ from the film.

Sung by Romy and Tanishk, with lyrics by Neeraj Rajawat, the song is a perfect blend of rhythm and lyrics. The dance number has been choreographed by Shaik Jani Basha. The video captured Shahid and Kriti showcasing their impressive dancing skills. He looked dapper in a black shirt that he paired with black pants and shades while Kriti looked stunning in a blue saree.

The film ‘Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. The film will be out in theatres on February 9 and it also features legendary actor Dharmendra.

