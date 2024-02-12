'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' earns Rs 55.10 crore in first weekend

NEW DELHI: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" has raised Rs 55.10 crore gross at the global box office in its opening weekend, the makers said on Monday.The film, written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, released on Friday.Production house Maddock Films shared the movie's three-day collection on its official X page.

"DND, the classic Indian family is currently busy entertaining families everywhere. Book your tickets right away."#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is here to entertain families, now in cinemas!" the banner captioned a poster stating the film raised Rs 55.10 crore in worldwide gross since its release.

DND, the classic Indian family is currently busy entertaining families everywhere



Book your tickets right away.



"Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" features Shahid in the role of Aryan, an engineer who decides to marry a robot, named Sifra, played by Kriti. The movie also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

