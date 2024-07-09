Teaser of Trisha Krishnan's crime-thriller series 'Brinda' out now

MUMBAI: The teaser of actor Trisha Krishnan's crime thriller series 'Brinda' has been unveiled. Surya Vangala has directed the show.

Speaking about it, Vangala in a statement said, "I am thrilled to bring this series to a pan-India audience. With its suspenseful plot and unexpected twists, Brinda will not only enthrall viewers but also make them reflect on their own beliefs."

"It is a powerful, female-led narrative, and I am extremely happy to direct this series. Brinda's character is layered unraveling different aspects as the story progresses. It's been a pleasure working with Trisha Krishnan, and through Brinda, we hope to redefine the genre and push the envelope in the Telugu industry," Vangala added.

The screenplay of the series is done by Surya Manoj Vangala and Padmavathi Malladi, helmed in the melody of music director Shakthikanth Karthik, with Avinash Kolla as the production designer, Dinesh K Babu's cinematography and Anwar Ali as the editor.



Adding to this celebrated crew, the ensemble cast includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Aamani, Ravindra Vijay, Anand Sami, Rakendu Mouli and others in pivotal roles.

'Brinda' will be out on Sony LIV on August 2.