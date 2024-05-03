Teaser of Sriya Reddy-starrer 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' unveiled

CHENNAI: The teaser of the political thriller 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' has been unveiled.

Directed by National award-winning director Vasanthabalan, 'Thalaimai Seylagam' stars Kishore, Sriya Reddy, Adithya Menon, and Bharath in pivotal roles.

As per a statement, 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' is a story of one woman's quest for power leading to a gripping tale of ambition, betrayal, and redemption amidst politics in Tamil Nadu.

Sharing more details about the show, director Vasanthabalan said, "No rules of the world apply in the political arena. A new politics will be born when we listen closely to the voices of the Union Government and State Governments and understand that they have become the voice of the basic need for state autonomy, state self-sufficiency and people's rights. The chief secretariat is an attempt to see the government that looks after the welfare of the people of its state as a government stained with corruption, the dangers of corruption, the compromises of democratic struggle and the pitfalls of armed struggles through the eyes of a state chief minister."

Actor Sriya Reddy, essaying the role of Kotravai, said, "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' and to bring this intriguing story to viewers. Playing a multi-faceted character like Kotravai has been both challenging and immensely rewarding. Kotravai's quote, 'If we stand against our enemy with a knife, they will strike back with many other knives,' encapsulates the essence of her character - she's calculated, sharp, calm, confident, and intuitive. The series will talk about unstable politics, murky investigations, ugly family feuds, and dangerous friendships, painting a clinging portrait of the complexities within Tamil Nadu politics."

'Thalaimai Seyalagam' will be out on ZEE5 on May 17. Radhika Sarathkumar of Radaan Mediaworks is producing the film