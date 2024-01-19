Teaser of Satish Kaishik's last movie 'Mirg' released, film to hit theatres on this date

MUMBAI: Makers of revenge drama 'Mirg' have unveiled a teaser of the movie.

Notably, it is the last movie of the late actor-director Satish Kaishik who passed away in March last year from a cardiac arrest.

Actor Anup Soni took to X and wrote, "MIRG AA RAHA HAI! The teaser is out now... In Cinemas 9th Feb https://youtu.be/r6UelHKEQS8?si=qJvgj_ORnoWs8sb1... @satishkaushik2 @RajBabbar23 @ShiladityaBora @ShwetaabhS @LongLive_Cinema."

The film follows the adventures of Anil, a clever but imprisoned order-following youngster. One incident and his relationship with his coworker (Ravi) altered his perception of everything around him.

The story is centred around the legend of Mirg, a mountain leopard in the lower parts of Himachal Pradesh. There are several myths about this rarely-seen creature.

Set in the Himalayan woods, the coming-of-age revenge drama

The movie stars Satish Kaushik, Anup Soni, Shwetaabh Singh and Raj Babbar in pivotal roles. It is directed by Tarun Sharma and is produced by Rishi Anand, Shwetaabh Singh and Tarun Sharma. The movie will be released in scheduled for a theatrical release on February 9.