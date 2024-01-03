Teaser of 'Ram Dhun' song from film 'Main Atal Hoon' out

MUMBAI: On Wednesday, the makers of Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Main Atal Hoon' unveiled the teaser of the song 'Ram Dhun'.

The track is written, composed and sung by Kailash Kher. Pankaj Tripathi along with producer Vinod Bhanushali will launch the full song in Delhi on Thursday.

'Main Atal Hoon' is helmed by director Ravi Jadhav. It features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav. During the trailer launch, he opened up about his interest in politics and how he prepared for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic.

He also recalled a funny anecdote from his college days when he joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his college days."I was in a youth wing. I have participated in andolans.

I was even jailed for a week! Toh main uss raaste pe nikal chuka tha. Then I realised that the path of politics is full of thorns. Hence, I took a turn and started developing an interest in street theatre. There was Kaildas Rangalaya, Patna, where I enrolled myself. Mujhe laga ki yeh behtar hai. Yahaan kam se kam bol ke acting hoti hai ki 'main acting kar raha hoon'," Pankaj quipped.

The film is all set to hit theatres on January 19, 2024.



