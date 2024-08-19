Team of Vijay's The GOAT visits Vijayakanth's family

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay, along with director Venkat Prabhu and producer Archana Kalpathi visited late actor and politician Vijayakanth's house a few minutes ago. Venkat Prabhu took to his X handle and wrote, "With all the blessings of our #Captain #TheGreatestOfAllTime (sic)."

There have been a lot of speculations around Vijayakanth's cameo in the film. which has been done using AI technology. However, Venkat Prabhu has been tight-lipped about it. We will have to wait and watch when the film hits the screens on September 5.

The GOAT has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and also stars Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Sneha, Laila and Meenakshi Chaudhary in important roles. The trailer of the movie was released on Saturday and has 41 million views so far.