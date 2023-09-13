Taylor Swift wins Video of the Year award for ‘Anti-Hero’ at 2023 MTV VMAs

NEW JERSEY: American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift took home the coveted Video of the Year prize at MTV Video Music Awards, for her song ‘Anti-Hero’, reported People. Swift, who had the most nominations going into the show, won the awards for Best Pop, Best Director, and Song of the Year earlier in the night. She also picked up five additional honours that were announced after the show, including Artist of the Year.

Swift, 33, was joined on stage by her editor Chancler Haynes and her cinematographer Rina Yang. She gave each of them an opportunity to speak before grabbing the microphone herself.

"OK. This is unbelievable," Swift told the crowd. "This is... I just want to say that the fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me based on the memories that we've made recently." As per People, the singer-songwriter went on to shoutout her record-shattering Eras Tour, which kicked off in March (She'll start a new leg of the tour in November). "I've just been on a tour that has been the most joyful and exhilarating experience," she said.

"And we're not even halfway done with it. It's really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year. I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the Midnights album. And all I have to say tonight is thank you. I’m blown away. Thank you so much to the fans. I love you so much."

‘Anti-Hero’ is featured on her 10th studio album Midnights, which dropped in October after she first announced its release at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Up next, Swift — who also won same award at last year's show — is set to release 1989 (Taylor's Version) in November, reported People. At her concert in Los Angeles on August 9, which served as the star's final U.S. performance of her Eras Tour, she also disclosed the arrival of the re-recorded 1989 (Taylor's Version).

“Here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day, You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show,” the singer told the crowd before unveiling the cover art and release date of the new record, reported People.