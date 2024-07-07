Taylor Swift performs 'Mary's Song' for first time in 16 years

LOS ANGELES: Pop icon Taylor Swift finally treated her fans to a song they had waited years to hear live.

The singer-songwriter surprised the sold-out crowd at her Eras Tour show in Amsterdam by performing a mashup of ‘Mary's Song', ‘So High School', and ‘Everything Has Changed’ during the secret songs segment, reports People.

At the end of the mashup, Swift sang the closing lyrics to the 2006 classic ‘Mary's Song', which has taken on new meaning since she started dating NFL star Travis Kelce: “I'll be 87, you'll be 89 / I'll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my my my.”

According to People, the ‘Fortnight’ singer had a big smile on her face as she performed the song for the first time since 2008. Fans cheered as they heard those lyrics because the Kansas City Chiefs player's jersey number is 87, and Swift was born in 1989 (and has an album called 1989).

Kelce was present for this special moment. He has become a fixture at Swift's record-breaking stadium tour and even joined her onstage for a show in London last month. Among the audience members who experienced the moment live were Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

The couple stopped in Amsterdam during their European vacation, which also included Spain, London, and Switzerland. With the football players in the crowd, Swift switched up the lyrics once again in ‘Karma’ to mention “the guy on the Chiefs,” which she sings whenever Kelce is in the crowd.