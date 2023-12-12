Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornadoes victims

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to help victims of the tornadoes in Tennessee.



The 33-year-old pop megastar, who recently became a billionaire and has been generous with donations in the past, pledged the huge sum to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help those whose homes and livelihoods have been ravaged by the storms and tornadoes, reports Female First UK.

Several people in the state have been confirmed to have died and 50 were left injured as multiple tornadoes swept the state.

Taylor, 33, is from Pennsylvania originally but she moved to Nashville as a teen to pursue music. The money will go towards food, temporary housing, the clean-up, and more.

As per Female First UK, the Grammy-winning artiste has also donated to food poverty charities in cities on her 'Eras Tour'.

Taylor donated enough money to make 125,000 meals for food bank users in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The musician kicked off 'The Eras' trek in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, and it was revealed that she made a surprise donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network as part of a commitment to make a positive impact in the communities during her tour

Terri Shoemaker, Vice President of External Relations at the Arizona Food Bank Network, told Azcentral.com: "It's not every day that you get a call from someone who works in PR for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real. Donations like this from very high-profile people like Taylor Swift help denote that hunger is still a problem in the US It's here and it's a problem across the country.”