Tamil thriller 'Garudan' kick-starts its OTT journey

NEW DELHI: Tamil action thriller 'Garudan' is now out on OTT. The film is written by Vetrimaaran and co-written and directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar and features a star-studded cast including Soori, Sasikumar, Unni Mukundan, Samuthirakani, and Shivada Nair in pivotal roles.

Set in the picturesque town of Theni, Tamil Nadu, Garudan follows Minister Thangapandi (R.V. Udayakumar) as he disrupts the lives of the innocent in his quest to seize temple land.

As greed takes over, childhood friends Aadhi (M. Sasikumar) and Karuna (Unni Mukundan), along with their trusted confidante Sokkan (Soori) are pitted against each other, leading to a series of betrayals and acts of revenge.

'Garudan' hit Prime Video on Wednesday.