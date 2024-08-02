Tamil Film Producers Council issues strong message to Nadigar Sangam

CHENNAI: The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) on Thursday conducted an emergency Executive Committee meeting. While the meeting was expected to address various issues pertaining to the Tamil film industry, we have learnt that it was purely directed towards the Nadigar Sangam and actors who failed to do projects despite taking advance payments from the producers.

Post the meeting, the TFPC has sent out a strong statement saying, "It has come to our notice that the Nadigar Sangam has give out a statement on July 29 saying that there were no complaints made at the council against actor Dhanush. This is completely false. Last year, we had informed the Nadigar Sangam that five actors, including Dhanush, have made producers incur losses by not turning up for shoots despite taking advance salaries. The Nadigar Sangam has not given us a solution till date despite us raising an issue."

The TFPC also objected to the Nadigar Sangam's statement on its decision to stall shoots of new films from November 1. "The producers who have invested a lot of money in films are struggling today. We made a decision involving a Joint Action Committee that could save us from incurring more losses. Hence, the Nadigar Sangam should take back their words and advise their members to immediately prioritise the producers from whom they have taken money, in the chronological order."