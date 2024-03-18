Tamil actress Meetha Raghunath of 'Good Night' fame ties the knot

CHENNAI: Actress Meetha Raghunath, who was recently seen in the Tamil film 'Good Night', has tied the knot. However, the actress didn't share the details of her husband.

Meetha took to her Instagram and shared pictures from the wedding ceremony, in which the actress could be seen in four different looks.

One picture shows her dressed in a blue and red saree. In another picture, she could be seen donning a cream saree with her curls left loose.

Meetha made her debut in 2022 with the coming-of-age Tamil film 'Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee'.



However, she rose to prominence with 'Good Night', which also starred Manikandan, Ramesh Thilak, Raichal Rabecca, Balaji Sakthivel, and Bagavathi Perumal.

The film tells the story of an IT professional with a snoring issue with Meetha playing Manikandan’s wife in the film.