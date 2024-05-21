Tamil action drama 'Rathnam' to stream on OTT Platform from May 23

MUMBAI: Tamil movie "Rathnam", starring Vishal in the lead role, will be available for streaming on Prime Video from May 23, the OTT platform announced on Tuesday.



Directed by Hari, known for movies such as "Yaanai", "Saamy" and "Singam", the action drama movie was released in the theatres on April 26.

The film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautam Menon, Samuthirakani, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

According to a press release, "Rathnam" will premiere on the streaming service in Tamil along with dubs in Telugu.

The movie features Vishal as a "fiery young man (Vishal), who grapples with a turbulent past and struggles to control his violent instincts, especially against those who mistreat women.

As the trusted aide to MLA Panneer Selvam (Samuthirakani), Rathnam's life takes a dramatic turn when he meets Mallika (Shankar), a nurse who strikingly resembles his mother.

"Rathnam", which features music by renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad, is produced by Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin.