Tabu's powerful look in 'Dune: Prophecy' teaser creates excitement among desi fans

NEW DELHI: The second teaser of the international series 'Dune:Prophecy' is out and has created excitement among the Indian audience, courtesy, Tabu's presence in it.

The teaser shows a glimpse of Tabu as Sister Francesca. She gave intense expressions in a black outfit.

Reacting to her look, a social media user wrote, "Woww...this is huge."

"Tabu looks powerful," another social media user commented.

Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the events of the recent films and is based on Sisterhood of Dune, a novel by Brian Herbert (the son of Dune author Frank Herbert) and Kevin J. Anderson. It will follow two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The series was developed as an original for HBO's sibling streamer Max but will instead premiere under the HBO umbrella -- meaning it will air on the cable network and stream on Max -- as part of a rebranding strategy at parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

In the project, Tabu will share screen space with renowned actors such as Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Johdi May, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Mark Strong, Chloe Lea, Josh Heuston and Jade Anouka among others.The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise. The release date of the show is kept under wraps.

Tabu explored western cinema for the first time in 2006 with 'The Namesake'.

Directed by Mira Nair, the film, which also starred Irrfan Khan, opened to positive reviews, and was lauded by almost every critic across the globe. Her second film 'Life of Pi' (2012), went a step ahead, and won four Oscars, including the Best Director for Ang Lee.

Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Tabu will be seen reuniting with Ajay Devgn in the film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum'. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is touted to be an epic musical romantic drama spanning across 23 years, set between 2000 and 2023.Ajay and Tabu have shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bholaa'. Their upcoming collaboration is expected to be out in July this year.