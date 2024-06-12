Taapsee Pannu wows in 'Haseen Dilruba' look with stunning pics

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently promoting her upcoming thriller 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba,' shared a sneak peek that appears to be from the film's set.

The 'Dunki' actress on Wednesday, took to her Instagram account to drop a series of pictures in a bright yellow saree, drenched in water.

Taapsee looked stunning as she sported a maang tika and no makeup. Her wet, wavy hair added to the look as she posed confidently for the camera.

Along with the pictures, Taapsee added a mysterious caption that said, "Sab log jidhar woh hain, udhar dekh rahe hain. Hum dekhne walon ki nazar dekh rahe hain."

Earlier, in February, the makers of the upcoming thriller unveiled the film's official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the teaser that they captioned, "Rani ki kahaani me pyaar aur pagalpan, dono abhi baaki hain. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is coming soon, only on Netflix!"

The short teaser gives a glimpse into the world of upcoming sequel with the song 'Ek Haseena Thi' from the cult classic film 'Karz' playing in the background.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' also stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles.

'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

The film will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netlfix. However, its official release date it still awaited.