Taapsee Pannu excited over release of 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', 'Khel Khel Mein'

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu can't tamp down on her excitement as she is all set to enthrall fans with upcoming projects 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

"It's been an overwhelming start to both my films with such warm reception to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba's trailer and the first song drop of Khel Khel Mein both films are so diverse not just in their genre but also how my character is in both these films. It's just coincidental that they both are releasing soon after my birthday, so I'm hoping this shall be that big party of entertainment from my side to my audience for the month of august. And I'm praying to receive the gift of love from them," she said.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the romantic thriller starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey.

The trailer shows Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu's (Vikrant Massey) attempts to move on from their tumultuous past, however, they face new challenges in their lives. With new characters like Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal), there is more new twist in the life of Rani and Rishu.

Officer Mritunjay, also known as Montu Chacha and played by Jimmy Shergill, heightens the tension. He's a new ace officer with a personal vengeance, out to uncover Rani and Rishu's web of deceit. With the cops back on their trail, the pair resorts to their old, twisted tactics of staying together, wondering who they can trust in a world where danger lurks around every turn.

Directed by Jayprad Desai, written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films.

The trailer of 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba' has already intrigued the audiences and netizens are loving it. While the hook step of the song 'Hauli Hauli' from 'Khel Khel Mein' seems to be taking over the nation. While the former releases on August 9, the latter is scheduled to release on Independence day.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more", as per the statement.

'Khel Khel Mein' is directed by Mudassar Aziz.