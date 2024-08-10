Taapsee on ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’: Already looking forward to what all we can do next

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu is happy with the response her latest film “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba” is getting and said that she is already looking forward to what all can be done in the next part.

Taapsee said: "Doing a sequel is always tricky because the first one comes with no expectations, and if people like it, it becomes a hit. But with sequels come expectations, which are always tricky to meet.”

The actress said that she is glad people have loved her character of Rani and the film more than the first installment.

“I knew how much people loved Rani from Part 1 So I kept those expectations in mind when I approached the next part," she said.

Looking forward, the actress said: "This response has been so validating that I’m already looking forward to what all we can possibly do in the next part."

The first part, which was titled as “Haseen Dillruba”, is a romantic thriller directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. It stars Taapsee, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

It follows the story of Rani, a woman suspected of killing her husband and narrates an interesting story about her marriage while investigating police officers look for clues to arrest her.

“Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba” is directed by Jayprad Desai. Taapsee and Vikrant reprise their characters and Sunny Kaushal joins the cast. The movie follows Rani and Rishu’s character and how they once again overcome hurdles with a dollop of thrill.

Talking about Taapsee’s work, she made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film “Jhummandi Naadam”. She made her debut in Bollywood with the 2013 film “Chashme Baddoor” by David Dhawan.

The actress got recognition with her work in “Baby” and “Pink”. After which, she featured in several hit films including “The Ghazi Attack”, “Mulk”, “Manmarziyaan”, “Badla”, “Mission Mangal”, “Saand Ki Aankh”, “Thappad” and “Dunki” to name a few.

On the personal front, she got married to Danish badminton player Mathias Boe after eleven years of dating in March 2024.