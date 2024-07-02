Taapsee celebrates 3 years of 'Haseen Dilruba’ with film's writer Kanika Dhillon

MUMBAI: As her film 'Haseen Dilruba' completed three years since its release, actress Taapsee Pannu, who played the title role of Rani Kashyap, responded to writer Kanika Dhillon, noting that the colour of love is turning to "black."

Dhillon took to Instagram and shared a picture posing with Taapsee, with both twinning in black.

The writer captioned the photo: "With my Haseen Dilruba- it's been three years of this roller coaster journey. Rani Kashyap, you have been a leading lady for me, not just with your immense talent but with the gumption to stand with me against all odds in the endeavour to tell the most Haseen story!"

'Haseen Dilruba', which was released in 2021, is a romantic thriller directed by Vinil Mathew. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane and tells the story of a married woman, an ardent fan of a thriller writer, who is suspected of killing her husband and narrates a nail-biting story of her marriage and romance.

The second instalment, titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba', also stars Sunny Kaushal along with Taapsee and Vikrant.

Dhillon continued: "Ab mere Dinesh Pandit wale avatar mein humara safar Haseen Dilruba se Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba tak ka aisa hi raha ki "jo paagalpan ki had se na guzare woh pyaar hi kya, hosh mein toh rishte nibhaye jaate hain!”

“Toh Ek baar phir milenge apse -Dinesh Pandit aur Haseen Dilruba apne Rishu ke saath! Ummeed hai aapke saath ye pyaar aur mohabbat ka silsila yuhin chalta rahega!”

In the comment section, Taapsee wrote: "Turning the colour of love to black!"

The actress also engaged in a quick question-and-answer session on Instagram.

One user commented: "Tan man ka dhan Rani Kashyap, love you," to which the actress replied: "Bohot lucky hai Rishu, I must say."

Another asked if there will be another competitor for her onscreen husband, Rishu. She responded: "Is pyaar ki jung mein competitor nahi, survivor kaun hoga yeh puchiye."