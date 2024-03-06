T-Series "not presently involved in development" of 'Aashiqui 3'

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series on Wednesday said that it is not involved in the production of the film 'Aashiqui 3'.

"T-Series wishes to clarify that we are not presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui 3. If and when Aashiqui 3 is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films / Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise shall produce it jointly only. We categorically deny any ongoing rumours suggesting that Aashiqui 3 is being produced under a different title by T- Series. Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise," a statement issued by by T-Series said.

"We sincerely appreciate the ongoing support and enthusiasm of our fans. Our commitment lies in consistently delivering top-notch content, and we eagerly anticipate future ventures with our esteemed partners," the statement added.

The first 'Aashiqui' starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the lead and hit theatres in July 1990. The sequel of the movie was headlined by Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. It was released in April 2013. In September 2022, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and dropped a picture alongside Anurag Basu, Pritam, Bhushan Kumar, and Mukesh Bhatt. In the caption, he simply wrote, "Team 'A'," and dropped a heart emoticon.





He also shared a motion poster of 'Aashiqui 3' on Instagram. He had written, "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da (Anurag Basu)."

Speaking with the Variety news outlet, Kartik had said, "The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I've been a big fan of Anurag Basu's work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways."



