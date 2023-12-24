Sydney Sweeney was instructed to agitate spider that bit her on ‘Anyone but You’

LOS ANGELES: Actress Sydney Sweeney revealed earlier this month that she was bitten by a trained Huntsman spider while filming the romantic comedy ‘Anyone but You’, but it turns out she was encouraged to move her arm in a way that provoked it.

"The Huntsman spider, when she brings it out on her hand, it's motionless," her co-star Glen Powell said, reports Entertainment Weekly.

He added, “And they're like, 'It looks fake, so jostle it a little bit'. And I'm like, 'Jostle it?' And they're like, 'Yeah, you have to shake it to make it move’."

Powell continued, "So, she's having to do this insert shot where she's shaking this spider and agitating it. And I was like, 'Why are we agitating this real Huntsman spider?' So that's how it happened -- they coached her into agitating this spider. I'm like, 'Of course that's going to happen’."

As per Entertainment Weekly, Sweeney told Jimmy Fallon that Powell was the only one to realise her screams were not merely acting.

“So, we're filming, and then the thing just starts biting me,” said the actress.

“But we're in the middle of the scene, and I'm supposed to be screaming, but then my screaming got a little serious. They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com. This is a disaster to any actor out there. It was terrible. So no one cut.

"So I'm just standing there with this spider on my arm, biting me, and I'm screaming, and just everyone's watching. Glen was the only one who was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa. I think this is a little real’ and we had to cut," she added.