Sushmita Sen talks about Aarya being the 'Michael Corleone of India'

MUMBAI: Actress Sushmita Sen, who is gearing up for the release of the third season of her hit streaming show ‘Aarya’, has shared about her character that this time around she has nothing to lose.

The actress also said that this season will see Aarya in her most dangerous form of a lady don, before she went on to affirm that her titular character is, "the Michael Corleone of India".

Michael Corleone is one of the most legendary characters in the history of cinema.

The character, played by Al Pacino, belongs to Francis Ford Coppola's 'The Godfather' trilogy.

Talking about how things look for Aarya in season 3, the actress and former Miss Universe told the media at the event: "Aarya has nothing to lose in season 3 and when that happens you become the most dangerous person”.

The actress further mentioned: “People were wondering why didn’t Aarya become a don in season 2. I would like to tell them and assure them that they're gonna see the don in her in full glory in this season."

In the third season of the show, Aarya has now her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Hot on Aarya’s heels is ACP Khan who after being preoccupied in the second season is back with vengeance and will do anything in his capacity to put an end to Aarya’s illegal drug empire.

As Aarya gets cornered, she draws her claws out and goes for the kill with impunity as she has the fan favourite Daulat by her side. The following shots present intense action and a showdown where a wounded Aarya draws out the swords to slash anyone who lays hands on her kids.

‘Aarya 3’ is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.