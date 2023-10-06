Sushmita Sen announces release date of 'Aarya 3'

MUMBAI: Actor Sushmita Sen on Friday announced the official streaming date of her upcoming web series 'Aarya Season 3'.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared an intriguing video which she captioned, "Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai," followed by a wink and a red heart emoticon.

The third season of 'Aarya' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from November 3. Soon after Sushmita dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Woooooohhhhhh.... Goosebumps.... can't wait for aarya 3," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Finally the wait is over.... Super excited.

" A user wrote, "Finally Aarya is backkk can't waittt." 'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020.

In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

The second season of the show was released in December 2021 and the release date of the third season hasn't been revealed by the makers yet. Sushmita recently garnered a lot of praise for her role as transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the series 'Taali'.