Begin typing your search...

Suriya releases first single from Hit List

The film is bankrolled by director KS Ravikumar’s RK Celluloids.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 May 2024 12:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-12 00:00:35.0  )
Suriya releases first single from Hit List
X

KS Ravikumar, Suriya, Vikraman and Vijay Kanishka during the first single launch (File)

CHENNAI: Vijay Kanishka, son of filmmaker Vikraman, is making his acting debut with Hit List. Suriya met the team and released the first single, I Am The Danger. The film is bankrolled by director KS Ravikumar’s RK Celluloids.

Hit List is co-directed by Sooryakathir and K Karthikeyan. The film also stars Sarathkumar, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Samuthirakani, Smruti Venkat and Redin Kingsley in prominent roles.

C Sathya is composing the music, while Ramcharan is handling the camera. John Abraham has done the editing. Touted to incorporate different genres like romance, comedy and action, the teaser of the Hit List was released a few months ago.

CinemaSuriyaHit ListKS Ravikumar
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X