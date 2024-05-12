Suriya releases first single from Hit List

CHENNAI: Vijay Kanishka, son of filmmaker Vikraman, is making his acting debut with Hit List. Suriya met the team and released the first single, I Am The Danger. The film is bankrolled by director KS Ravikumar’s RK Celluloids.

Hit List is co-directed by Sooryakathir and K Karthikeyan. The film also stars Sarathkumar, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Samuthirakani, Smruti Venkat and Redin Kingsley in prominent roles.

C Sathya is composing the music, while Ramcharan is handling the camera. John Abraham has done the editing. Touted to incorporate different genres like romance, comedy and action, the teaser of the Hit List was released a few months ago.