Suriya and Bobby Deol’s showdown is fiery in Kanguva’s trailer

CHENNAI: Kanguva, made under the banner of Studio Green, has had thrilling posters and updates keeping the excitement for the film continuously rising. Now, after a long wait, the trailer of Kanguva has finally been released on Monday, which also marks director Siva’s birthday.

With the trailer release, the makers wished the director, captioning, “Wishing the master storyteller and the maestro of cinematic experiences a birthday as unforgettable as his films. Here's to a blockbuster year and abundant success for our #DirectorSiva Sir. Wishes from Team #Kanguva#HBDSiva (sic)."

The trailer begins with the introduction of the world of Kanguva which had numerous hidden mysteries. Bobby Deol, the antagonist, is seen as a ruthless ruler who is hungry for power. Suriya as Kanguva is portrayed as a ferocious daredevil, true to his name which translates to fire. This revenge saga, interestingly, also hints at the film's second installment.

The film also features Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Natty Natarajan, KS Ravikumar, and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles. Kanguva also has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 artists

Devi Sri Prasad’s score in the film is impressive, which is set for a world wide release on October 10.