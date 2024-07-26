Suriya 44 team shifts to Ooty for 15 days; Karthi shoots for Kanguva

CHENNAI: The glimpse of Suriya 44 on his birthday became an instantaneous hit across platforms. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj and jointly produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench, the film went on floors in Andaman Islands on June 2.

The latest exclusive update we have from the unit is that the team will begin their upcoming schedule in Ooty on Friday.

"The team will shoot for 15 days in the hill station before moving to other locations. The project is shaping up at a rapid pace," a source told DT Next. The film has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead and Santhosh Narayanan composing the music. Shreyaas Krishna is the cinematographer.

Karthi shoots his portions for Kanguva:

Actor Karthi

There were reports that actor Karthi will be playing a villain to Suriya in Siva's Kanguva. Karthi and Siva are known for their maiden blockbuster collaboration, Siruthai. The latest update we have is that Karthi has shot for his portions in Kanguva on Thursday evening. "He will not have a combination scene with Suriya in the film and will be seen in Kanguva's climax. However, we do not know if it will have a connection in Kanguva 2."



Produced by Studio Green's KE Gnanavel Raja, the movie has Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in important roles. Devi Sri Prasad is the film's music composer.