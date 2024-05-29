'Suriya 44': DOP Shreyaas Krishna, editor Shafique Mohamed and 3 others on board Suriya-Karthik Subbaraj film

CHENNAI: Suriya’s 44th film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. On Wednesday, it was announced that Shreyaas Krishna has joined the crew as cinematographer. He has worked with Karthik before in Jagame Thanthiram and Mahaan. Editor Shafique Mohamed Ali is also on board the film.

Along with them, Art Director Jacki, Costume Designer Praveen Raja, Action Director Kecha Khamphakdee also are a part of the movie.

Previously, the team announced that Santhosh Narayan will compose music. In March, Suriya 44 announcement was made with a flaming poster, featuring the tagline, Love Laughter War. The film is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Karthik’s Stone Bench Films.

Karthik Subbaraj’s last directorial, Jigarthanda DoubleX, opened to a good response from the audience. He shared the crew update for Suriya 44 on his X account and captioned, “Happy to reunite again with the brilliant visual narrator - cinematographer, @kshreyaas as he joins us for #Suriya44 Welcome onboard #ShreyaasKrishna #LoveLaughterWar #AKarthikSubbarajPadam (sic).”

Meanwhile, Suriya has Kanguva with Siruthai Siva, Purananooru helmed by Sudha Kongara and Vadivaasal with Vetrimaaran in the pipeline. Kanguva is expected to be released this year.

Other details regarding Suriya 44 are kept under wraps and official announcements are awaited.