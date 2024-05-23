Superstar Rajinikanth receives UAE’s coveted Golden Visa

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth has been honoured with the UAE Golden visa by the Abu Dhabi government.. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Government of Abu Dhabi handed over the Emirates ID to the legendary actor in a function held at DCT HQ in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA, prominent NRI and Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, who facilitated the entire process along with other officials.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden visa from Abu Dhabi Govt. My heartfelt thanks to the Abu Dhabi govt. and also to my good friend Mr. Yusuffali MA, CMD of Lulu Group for facilitating this Visa and for all his support” said Rajinikanth after receiving the UAE Golden visa.

Actor @rajinikanth has been granted the coveted Golden Visa by the #UAE. The Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism awarded him this long-term residency, recognizing his global appeal and contributions to entertainment.#DTNext #DTNextNews #Rajinikanth #ActorRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/8LzpvPBJBi — DT Next (@dt_next) May 23, 2024

The superstar also called on Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and UAE Minister for Tolerance at his palace in Abu Dhabi. Later Rajinikanth also went to the newly constructed BAPS Hindu Mandir for darshan and to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.



Rajinikanth came to Abu Dhabi after wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Vettaiyan'.

Recently, he was spotted travelling with Yusuffali in the latter’s Rolls Royce in Abu Dhabi, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

Yusuff Ali is the Chairman of Lulu Group, one of the largest business conglomerates in the Middle East.