Sunny Leone, Anurag Kashyap close IFFM 2023 with ‘Kennedy’

MUMBAI: Actors Sunny Leone, Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhat brought down the 14th edition of International Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) with their film 'Kennedy'.

The closing night was a star-studded extravaganza, as Indian and Australian crowd gathered to witness the culmination of this cinematic celebration.

At the closing night, Sunny expressed: “First of all I’m grateful to be here. It really means a lot when we can present films to every community and Melbourne is one very important stop for us for Kennedy. And we are so proud to be part of IFFM and for creating this platform.” The lead pair of the film Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, of 'Kennedy', took centre stage with their exceptional performance, captivating the audience both on and off the screen.

'Kennedy' continues to captivate hearts and minds, leaving an indelible mark on the world of cinema after having first made its World Premiere at Cannes.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 was one of the biggest ones yet that has hosted some of the biggest names from Indian cinema including Rani Mukerji, Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aaryan, Prithvi Konanur, team of Sita Ramam, Karan Johar. The festival this year screened over 100 films in across 22 languages and introduced many unique stories and talent to the Australian audiences.

'Kennedy' is directed by Anurag Kashyap, it also stars Rahul Bhatt. The neo-noir thriller film marks the third collaboration between Kashyap and Bhat after ‘Ugly’ (2013) and ‘Dobaaraa’ (2022).

The film follows the story of an insomniac former cop, Kennedy, who has been presumed dead for years. ‘Kennedy’, operates secretly for a corrupt system, lives in different conditions and goes on a lookout for salvation.

‘Kennedy’ premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2023. It is also being premiered at the 2023 Sydney Film Festival and the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.