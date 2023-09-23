Sunny Kaushal turns rapper with 'Jhandey', to drop his 1st song on his b'day

MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Kaushal is all set to surprise his fans with his birthday on September 28. He will unleash his rapper mode.

Basically, the 'Shiddat' star is all set to come up with a song titled 'Jhandey' under his pen name, SunSunnykhez.

The song sung and written by the 'Shiddat' actor is a Punjabi hip-hop/ rap number, as per a statement.

Sunny has collaborated with Bharg Kale who has produced the song.

Sharing the update, Sunny took to Instagram and wrote, "Unspoken words. Unsung songs. Guess its time to be born again…Been dabbling with this idea since a couple of years now and it’s finally time. My first single 'Jhandey' dropping on the 28th September. Things are about to get SunSunnykhez Produced by my brother.. @bhargkale Stay tuned !!! The awesome artwork by @sasta_acid."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sunny earlier this year came up with the film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga', which focuses on a flight attendant (Yami Gautam) who gets tricked by her boyfriend (Sunny Kaushal) and is made to smuggle diamonds.

They decide to steal the diamonds instead but their heist goes wrong when their flight gets hijacked.

In the film, fans saw Sunny in a completely different avatar.

He will be next seen in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon.



