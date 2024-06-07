Sunny Deol takes internet by storm with his summer look in Gadar 2 style

MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Deol, who made a successful comeback at the box office last year with 'Gadar 2,' recently caused a stir on social media by sharing a picture of his summer look in Gadar 2 style.

Sunny on Friday, posted a reel on Instagram, featuring a series of photos showcasing his summer style.

In the images, he appears sharp and sophisticated, sporting a neatly trimmed beard, a hat, and sunglasses.

One of the pictures also shows him wearing spectacles. It's hard to miss how he incorporated his Gadar 2 style into his summer look.

Along with the pictures, Sunny added a caption that read, "Hindustan Zindabad Tha, Zindabad hai, Aur Zindabad Rahega (muscle emoji). Dropping some new look Rizz." Followed by #NewLook & #Summer

Meanwhile, talking about his workfront, after the phenomenal success of Gadar 2, Sunny is set to star in Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film features an ensemble cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol. Produced by Aamir Khan, the much-anticipated movie is slated for a Republic Day release next year.

Following Lahore 1947, Sunny Deol will return in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 1997 film Border. The sequel, directed by Anurag Singh, will also feature Ayushmann Khurrana and is scheduled for a Republic Day 2026 release.