Sunny Deol attends Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' screening in style

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Laapataa Ladies', ahead of its release, hosted a special screening on Tuesday evening. Actor Sunny Deol graced Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's event. Sunny Deol looked dapper in a grey suit that he paired with a black shirt.

The host of the screening, Kiran Rao looked beautiful in a yellow saree as she posed for the cameras with Aamir Khan, the film's producer. Aamir's daughter, Ira Khan also attended the screening with her husband Nupur Shikhare.

The screening of the film was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, like Karan Johar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amol Parashar, Ali Fazal, Radhika Apte, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Sayani Gupta among others. Aamir and Sunny are all set to work together in the 'Ghajini' actor's next venture titled 'Lahore 1947', which will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

'Lahore 1947' is being produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the collaboration of Sunny Deol, Santoshi, and Aamir Khan for the first time. This film will also mark the 17th venture under Aamir Khan Productions (AKP).

Coming back to 'Laapataa Ladies', Kiran Rao's directorial has been selected as the opening film of the second edition of the IFFM Summer Festival. The film will have its Australian premiere on 29th February at the festival ahead of its release on 1st March 2024, read a statement.

Recently, makers unveiled the new track 'Beda Paar' from the film. Taking to Instagram, T-Series treated fans to the official video of the song, captioning it, "Saiyaanji ke saath #BedaPaar toh lagna hi tha. Song out now."

The song takes the audience into the rural milieu of the film and is themed on wedding farewell. Sona Mohapatra lent her vocals for the song while the lyrics were penned by Prashant Pandey. The track has been composed by Ram Sampath and packs vintage vibes.

The film's story is set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case. The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script by Biplab Goswami.