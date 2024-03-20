Sundance Film Festival to be begin in January 2025

UNITED STATES: The Sundance Institute has announced the dates for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Next year's Park City festival will take place from January 23 to February 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Sundance Film Festival is an annual film festival hosted by the Sundance Institute. It is the largest independent film festival in the US.

"While the next Sundance Film Festival is still 10 months away, we're already laying the foundation for the 2025 edition, looking ahead to sharing a new group of artists' work with audiences at the start of next year," said Eugene Hernandez, director of the Sundance Film Festival.

"My first Festival as Director was filled with so many moving, inspiring stories of discovery with emerging and established artists from around the world connecting with festivalgoers."

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival was held earlier, on January 18-28. With the festival moving later in January, it will be even closer to the Berlin Film Festival, which runs from February 13 to February 23.

This year's iteration of the fest was seen as a return to form after years of struggling with the pandemic and its aftermath.

Big stars attended the fest while there was a healthy amount of dealmaking, including big buys from Netflix, Warners and Searchlight, according to The Hollywood Reporter.