Sumbul's tribute to her father on Women's Day: Shaped my view of womanhood

In her heartfelt acknowledgment, the actress credits her father, who was a dance choreographer in Delhi, as the embodiment of this strength

ByIANSIANS|8 March 2024 11:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-08 11:46:16.0  )
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and her family (IANS)

MUMBAI: On Women's Day, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who is currently seen in 'Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon', has reflected upon her unique journey, guided by the unwavering support of her single father.

"For me, the definition of a woman goes beyond the confines of gender stereotypes. To me, a woman is someone who empowers and makes you feel powerful," said Sumbul, whose parents got separated when she was six-years-old.

Sumbul said: "My father played a pivotal role in shaping my understanding of womanhood. He wasn't just the family's breadwinner; he became my pillar of support, breaking societal norms along the way."

Recalling her academic journey, Sumbul shared the profound impact her father had as a teacher and mentor. From navigating school lessons to more intimate conversations about womanhood, her father stood as a guiding light, fostering independence and resilience.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently playing the lead as IAS Kavya Bansal in the show 'Kavya'. The show airs on Sony.

