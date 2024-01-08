'Suits' cast reunite at Golden Globes 2024 ceremony

LOS ANGELES: The 81st edition of Golden Globes became special for 'Suits' fans. On Sunday night, actors Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht reunited at the 81st annual Golden Globes' red carpet.

They were later joined onstage to present together with costars Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty, Variety reported.





The reunion came four years after Suits ended its run on USA Network and months after the legal drama found new global audience on Netflix. Adams and Macht looked dapper in black suit.

Torres chose a chest-baring sheer button-up blouse paired with a black and white floor-length skirt. Rafferty donned a flowy, pale blue halter dress.

'Suits' ran for nine seasons from 2011-2019. It follows a college dropout Mike Ross (Adams), who winds up working as a lawyer at a high-profile firm alongside some of New York City's best, including Harvey Specter (Macht), Jessica Pearson (Torres) and Louis Litt (Hoffman). The show also starred Meghan Markle.



