Success of 'With You' reflects goal to make Punjabi music global: AP Dhillon

MUMBAI: Singer AP Dhillon has been soaring high on Spotify with his new single ‘With You’, which has become one of the biggest streamed tracks on the platform. Regarding the success of it, the Canadian-Punjabi singer has said that it’s his goal to take Punjabi culture to the world and ‘With You’ is a reflection of that.

“Taking Punjabi culture global has been at the heart of all the music I make. My goal is to create something that can appeal to all types of listeners and something that lasts for generations. My new single ‘With You’ reflects this and the love I’ve received for this single has been amazing to see," AP Dhillon said.

As for ‘With You’, the track has reached number 2 on the Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs India chart and number 38 on Spotify Daily Global Charts. This success has only got him more excited, with the singer saying “Reaching number 38 on the Spotify Daily Global Charts is a milestone moment for me, and I can't wait to do more," he said.

By August 24, the song had already hit over 25 million streams in just over two weeks. During the same period, AP Dhillon also became the seventh most streamed artiste in the Weekly Top Artist India chart, going up 18 positions from being at #25 in the week before the song’s release on August 10.

‘With You’ is one of the nine tracks by AP Dhillon that feature in the Weekly Top Songs India chart. Other songs that feature in this list are:

- ‘True Stories’ at number 15

- ‘Excuses at’ number 24

- ‘Summer High’ at number 27

- ‘Dil Nu’ at number 33

- ‘Tere Te’ at number 70

- ‘Brown Munde’ at number 77

- ‘Insane’ at number 83

- ‘Sleepless at number 88

Over half of these songs entered or reentered the charts after the Punjabi-Canadian artist dropped his new single. The singer has currently four million followers on Spotify, and the number is only increasing.

The singer has more followers on the Spotify that in any of his social media platforms. Earlier this month, he also gave his fans a peek into his journey as an artiste, through his docu-series ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’.

India is not the only country where his songs have been streamed so many times on Spotify, as AP Dhillon continues to make great strides across the world, with listeners from many international markets such as Canada, the US, the UK, Norway, Brazil, Greece, Chile, Mexico, Kenya and more.