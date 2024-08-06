'Stree 2': RajKummar, Shraddha's chemistry in song 'Tumhare hi rahenge hum' will leave you in awe

MUMBAI: After creating a buzz with 'Aaj Ki Raat', makers of horror comedy 'Stree 2' unveiled the new song, titled 'Tumhare hi rahenge hum' starring RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

Lyrics of 'Tumhare hi rahenge hum' is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Varun Jain, Shilpa Rao, and Sachin-Jigar.

Taking to Instagram, film's production Maddock Films on Tuesday treated fans to a new song.

The song shows the chemistry between Shraddha and RajKummar's characters.

Vicky expresses his feelings for Shraddha in the song. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Intezaar hua hai khatam kyunki tumhare they, tumhare hain, tumhare hi rahenge... hum #TumhareHiRahengeHum - OUT NOW! #Stree2, the legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."

Speaking of 'Stree 2', the film will see Shraddha and RajKummar reprising their roles with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men.

Makers recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha treated fans with the trailer video. The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'.

The trailer also shows Vicky's love interest for Shraddha.

Vicky steps forward and transforms himself into the prince of Chanderi to save the women from the new threat that emerges as Sarkata threatens to abduct all the women of the village.

Tamannaah Bhatia is also making a cameo with a dance number in the movie. Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar, 'Aaj Ki Raat' is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. In the song, Tamannaah sets the stage on fire with her dance moves.

Dressed in a stunning green outfit, she captivates the people of Chanderi. 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit.

The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes.

The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'. Amar Kaushik has directed both parts. 'Stree 2' will hit the theatres on August 15.