'Stree 2': Bicky a.k.a Rajkummar Rao, his gang Pankaj, Abhishek's new poster will leave you intrigued

MUMBAI: Ahead of the trailer release, the makers of horror comedy 'Stree 2' featuring RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor keeping fans on their toes by unveiling intriguing posters.

Taking to Instagram, RajKummar treated fans with a new poster and captioned it, "Ho jaiye taiyar Aa raha hai #Bicky with his most loved gang and with #Stree ji for the biggest horror comedy of the year. #Stree2 Trailer out tomorrow. The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."

The poster captures Bicky (RajKummar) and his gang facing the Stree with a fire stick and torch in their hands. As soon as the poster was shared, fans flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Comedy and Madness."

Another user commented, "Wow #waiting." Interestingly, the makers will be unveiling the trailer of the film on July 18. On Tuesday, Shraddha took to Instagram and dropped a new poster of the film while expressing excitement about the trailer release. In the poster, a lady in black can be seen from behind while holding her pony tail which is producing thunderbolts.

"Kaali taaqat se sabki raksha karne woh aa rahi hai bas 2 din mein! #Stree2 Trailer Out In 2 Days! The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024," she captioned the post. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, the film promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes.

The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'. Amar Kaushik has directed both parts.