Streaming release date of Anushka Sen's web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' locked

MUMBAI: A new web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' is all set to be out on OTT platforms.

The project touted to be a "young adult series," features an ensemble cast including Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma in lead roles, supported by Shruti Seth, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, Elisha Mayor, and Suhasini Mulay in pivotal roles.

Official synopsis of the show read, "Dil Dosti Dilemma invites audiences into the world of Asmara, a popular, witty, and charming young girl. Her summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents' neighborhood as a form of punishment. To maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada.



"Will this experience become a nightmare, a journey of personal growth, or both? Packed with plot twists and heartwarming revelations, join Asmara as she navigates a journey of self-discovery, nurtures family bonds, forges genuine friendships, and experiences the magic of first love, amidst the enchanting bylanes of Tibbri Road."

The series will be out on Prime Video on April 25.

Sharing what fans can expect from the show, Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video, said, "Young adults are in a phase of life where they are discovering themselves, facing multiple challenges and forming their identities. When they see their experiences reflected on screen, it validates their feelings, helping them feel understood. We have noticed a significant rise in our young adult viewership, both in India and globally. This success in the realm of young adult content strengthens our resolve to prioritize content tailored for this key audience cohort."