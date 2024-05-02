Stream your heart out: ‘The Broken News 2’, ‘Manjummel Boys’, ‘Super Rich in Korea’ top OTT picks

NEW DELHI: OTT titles like ‘The Broken News 2’, ‘Manjummel Boys’, and ‘Super Rich in Korea’ across various streaming platforms are guaranteed to keep you glued to your screen all week long and will leave you eagerly awaiting the next episode.

Here's a list of five titles that have caught the attention of IANS:

‘A Man in Full’:

The American drama stars Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane. Directed by Regina King and Thomas Schlamme, it is based on Tom Wolfe's novel of the same name. When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Jeff) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalise on his fall from grace.

The six-episode series is set to premiere on May 2 on Netflix.

‘The Broken News’ season 2:

Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar-starrer 'The Broken News 2’ will capture the fictional lives, lies, loves, and struggles of journalists and their battle between truth and sensationalism.

Returning after a two-year gap, the new season will see the fight for ideologies between the two broadcast news channels, ‘Josh 24x7’ and ‘Awaz Bharti’, scale new heights.

The show, based on the BBC Studios format ‘Press’, is directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra.

It will air from May 3 on ZEE5.

‘Unfrosted’:

The American comedy film directed by Jerry Seinfeld stars Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, and Amy Schumer.

Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, ‘Unfrosted’ is set to air on May 3 on Netflix.

‘Manjummel Boys’:

The Malayalam survival thriller film written and directed by Chidambaram stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, and others.

Based on true events, the film revolves around a group of friends from a small town, Manjummel, who decide to have a vacation in Kodaikanal.

It will stream from May 5 in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on Disney+Hotstar.

‘Super Rich in Korea’:

The unscripted series follows the remarkable real-life stories of multibillionaires living in ultimate luxury. A Singaporean chaebol billionaire, an heir to an Italian luxury brand, a Pakistani noble family member, the Kim Kardashian of the Arab world with 50 million followers, and a Paris Hilton-esque shopaholic -- they all have the means to live anywhere in the world, but they love Korea and chose to call it home.

The reality series starring Cho Sae-ho, BamBam, and Mimi peeks into the extravagant lives of the extremely wealthy in Korea.

It will stream from May 7 on Netflix.