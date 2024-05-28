STR unveils the first look of Joju George’s Pani

CHENNAI: Joju George, who is currently working in Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, is making his directorial debut with Pani. His Thug Life co-star, Silambarasan TR, released the first look of the film.

The poster hints at the film as a thriller drama, with M Riaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan producing the project.

Apart from Joju, Pani stars Abhinaya, Rinosh George, Seema, Chandhini Sreedharan, Abhaya Hiranmayi, Babu Namboothir and Bitto Davis, among others. Vishnu Vijay and Sam CS are composing the music. Venu ISC and Jinto George are handling the camera together, while Manu Antony is in charge of the cuts.