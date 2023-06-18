STR back in town from UK; TO SPREAD THE WORD ON ‘ATMAN’

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker Silambarasan TR, has finished his gruelling training sessions for his next film that will be directed by Desingh Periyasamy, and produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI).

We hear from sources that Silambarasan TR aka STR has his plans chalked out upon his return. "His role in Desingh Periyasamy's project will be physically demanding. So he trained in martial arts and other cross fit training courses in London. He has returned to Chennai from London, and will now begin focusing on his upcoming projects."

We also learn that STR is impressed with over half a dozen scripts and will finalise on the projects. “The announcements on his upcoming projects will be made in the coming days. He is also looking forward to sharing about the positive journey on his transformation, Atman and how it has changed his outlook and approach towards things, and people positively,” added the source.

The actor was last seen in Pathu Thala directed by Obeli N Krishna. His project with Desingh, which has been tentatively titled STR 48, reportedly has the actor in a dual role.