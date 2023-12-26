Story of Eerapadham... starts from a devastating point: Saleem

CHENNAI: Director Saleem R Badshah of Eerapadham Kaatru Mazhai says that the story revolves around three central characters with different emotions. “Human emotions are uncertain and I have tried to play around that in the title.

Whereas when we say Eerapadham (Moisture) and Kaatru (Wind) in the atmosphere, they both have an end point which is Mazhai (Rain). This is what I have tried to convey through my story. In this film, I can say that Kishen Das symbolises (rain), while Vetri and Deepthie Orintelu play the other characteristics,” the he told DT Next.

Kishen Das

Produced by IB Karthikeyan of Big Pictures, Saleem said that the film is being shot in Chennai. “We have completed 75 per cent of the shoot in Chennai and have six days of shoot left,” he added.

Deepthie Orintelu

Divulging a bit more on the story, Saleem said, “The story starts at a devastating point, where the characters are judgemental. They are all flawed in a way or the other. Vetri has a fetish for necks, whereas, Deepthie has distanced herself from life and values of life. Kishen Das plays a robber, who extorts money from people and his actions impact his life big time. Towards the end of the film, whether or not they are judgmental is what the film is all about.”

Vetri

Sriram Venkatesh composes the music while Amal Tomy is the cinematographer. Aashish Joseph handles the film’s cuts.