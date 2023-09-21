Steve Martin postpones comedy tour shows due to Covid

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor-comedian Steve Martin has announced that his and Martin Short’s "You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!" shows have been postponed due to COVID-19.

Martin took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared that “rampant Covid in our crew and one other essential guy" led to the postponement of the shows, which were set to be held at Wynn in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday.

"Dear fans and enemies, Unfortunately, our sold-out shows at the Wynn in Las Vegas this Friday and Saturday have to be postponed because of rampant Covid in our crew and one other essential guy."

"We are sorry for any inconvenience, but we are moving to mid-December, where your tickets will be honoured with an added 'date-moving tax' of nine thousand dollars," the 78-year-old comedian wrote.

Martin and Short currently appear in the third season of their hit comedy series "Only Murders in the Building" alongside Selena Gomez.



Meanwhile, American TV personalities' planned live recording of an episode of their podcast “Strike Force Five" has also been cancelled after Kimmel was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Kimmel, Fallon, and Colbert were set to appear at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday for the recording of the episode.

“Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show. I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick,” Kimmel wrote on X.

“Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible," he added.

Kimmel, Fallon, Colbert, and fellow late-night hosts Seth Meyers and John Oliver launched the podcast Strike Force Five last month via Spotify amid the writers' strike in the US.