'Star Wars' actor Diego Luna speaks on relevance of 'Andor' amid Emmy nod

LOS ANGELES: Mexican actor Diego Luna, who has acquired great acclaim for his role as Cassian Andor, first in 'Star Wars: Rogue One' and then later in the series 'Andor', has spoken about the relevance of the series after its Emmy nod, saying that 'Andor' is the story of the common man in the 'Star Wars' universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, speaking the day after the nominations were announced, Luna discussed the relevance of the show, which follows Cassian on his road to political engagement against the Empire. Luna also foreshadowed what it will mean to once again say farewell to the character with the second and final season on the horizon.

Talking about the show's content amid the SAG-AFTRA strikes that have delayed Season 2 of the show, Luna said: "It's a show about the power that we have when we think in numbers, when we believe we're part of something bigger, when we find what connects us with others. And it’s a beautiful reminder of that. It’s about regular people doing extraordinary things when they understand that it’s about working together. And, yes, of course it’s pertinent."

Talking about 'Andor' getting the Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Drama category, he said: "I was very excited and proud and happy for all the team. It's a beautiful thing. I celebrated all the nominations, and I am very pleased for those people. But obviously being there for the Best Drama Series means a lot because it's about the team."

He added: "Everyone is very proud of being part of this show. Everyone is using all the tools to bring the best for a reason that is much bigger than the craft we are doing. The story, the meaning of the story, is what keeps us going."

Finally, when asked about his feelings on Season 2 looming ahead, and with that the end of 'Andor' as well, Luna said: "I am getting very nostalgic because I’m heading to the inevitable moment of saying goodbye again to the character. I did it once, and it was painful. And I'm about to do it again, and I'm sure it’s going to be painful."

He continued: "But I can tell you one thing. I felt I had the opportunity to do everything I was missing from the 'Rogue One experience'. In Rogue One, it was very fast. It was the size of a movie, therefore the end comes without you even noticing. And I had to say goodbye. I had to believe that was it. That's how everything ended."

"Then I was given this opportunity to go back, but go back different. Not to do the same, but to do a project that could help me explore much deeper who this character is and play him in very different situations and scenarios and moments, to be able to have a longer, deeper transition. And I am very pleased that I went through this. I am very happy, and I'm ready to say goodbye and start thinking about something else. I mean, it’s been a long journey. I’ve been learning a lot," he added.

'Andor' is set before the events of 'Rogue One' and adapts a darker storyline. Set during the pre-Rebel period, 'Andor' details the struggles of the initial sparks of rebellion that were forming to combat the Empire and how Cassian Andor became a Rebel spy and assassin.