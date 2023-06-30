SSR not invited to be member of The Academy, fans say "list is incomplete"

MUMBAI: Several fans of director SS Rajamouli felt sad after his name was not included on the list for being invited to be a member of The Academy. Several members of the film fraternity like Ram Charan, Mani Ratnam, Karan Johar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Chandrabose and MM Keeravani have been invited by the organisation to be members. 'RRR' art director Sabu Cyril and cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar have also been invited.

Surprisingly, everyone on RRR's team, including the actors, was invited to join the Academy, except for Rajamouli. Several social media users questioned why RRR's director was not included in the list.

Director SS Rajamouli, on Thursday, congratulated actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and other members of 'RRR' for being invited to join The Academy as members.

Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli wrote, "Extremely proud that 6 members of our RRR team have been invited as members for The Academy Awards this year. Congratulations Tarak, Charan, Peddanna, Sabu sir, Senthil &Chandrabose garu. Also, congrats to the members from Indian Cinema who received the invitation this year."

Soon after he tweeted, several users swapmed the comment section and shared their reactions.

A user wrote, "List is incomplete without you.

" Another user wrote, "captain you dont need invitation from them .you are above that .lets rock world cinema with ssmb29."

"Congratulations to the team, but I want you to be there and you deserve all the accolades and success," a user commented.

2023 has been a great year for 'RRR' team as the film's song 'Naatu Naatu' scripted history at Oscars 2023 by winning Best Original Song. Before winning the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage.

In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.'

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

Expressing happiness on being invited by Oscars to be a member of The Academy, actor Jr NTR said in a statement, "It is such a proud moment for all of us in the #RRR family that Ram Charan, MM Keeravaani, Senthil Kumar, ChandraBose, Sabu Cyril, and I have been invited as members to The Academy Awards 2024. I extend heartfelt congratulations to all of them for this well-deserved honour. I thank The Academy for bestowing this honour upon us. Also, I congratulate my colleagues in the Indian film fraternity who have also received invitations from the Academy."



