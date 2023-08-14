SRK, Nayanthara bring the magic of love with 'Chaleya'

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Jawan' have unveiled a new song 'Chaleya' from the upcoming film. It is picturised on superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

Composed by the musical maestro Anirudh, 'Chaleya' boasts of soul-stirring vocals from Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The song brings back the timeless magic of Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh's collaboration which has given us some of the most romantic and soulful numbers.

It’s time to fall in love! ❤#Chaleya Song Out Now!

- https://t.co/AINX6f18eK#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/dE1mi0Q7fE — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) August 14, 2023

The heartfelt melody marks the triumphant return of romance, featuring the King of Romance himself.



Paired together for the first time, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayantara bring forth a fresh and electrifying camaraderie that ignites the screen.

Choreographed by the inimitable Farah Khan the song has her signature style infusing it with grace and elegance that complements the heartfelt lyrics penned by the very popular lyricist Kumaar, who has a string of latest hits to his credit.

Arijit Singh's emotive rendition adds an extra layer of emotion to SRK's portrayal of love, as Nayanthara's exquisite voice is beautifully delivered by Shilpa Rao.

The song captures the essence of the heart's deepest desires, celebrating the power of love in its purest form.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.