SRK all smiles as he appears at Mumbai airport, shakes hands with fan

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has avoided being clicked by shutterbugs lately, surprised everyone on Tuesday night with his appearance at the Mumbai airport. King Khan not only exchanged smiles while meeting the paps who were stationed outside the airport but also shook hands with a few photographers. One of the fans,a photographer, even held Shah Rukh's hand and planted a kiss on it. The fan's gesture brought a huge smile to SRK's face.

SRK looked super stylish in a black t-shirt that he paired with black jacket and black cargo pants. He tied his hair in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK, in 2023, made a grand comeback and let his work silence the detractors.SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January. In the film, SRK donned an action avatar and left everyone in awe.The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. Remember the clamorous death knell tolling for the Hindi film industry all through 2021 and 2022?

His film literally ended Bollywood's dry spell at the box office. 'Pathaan' will always remain special for SRK and his fans as the film marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with Atlee's directorial 'Jawan'.

The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. Like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' also managed to strike a chord with the audience. The film collected over Rs 1000 cr. at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK has had a phenomenal year.SRK did not stop here. On December 21, he came up with his first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.

Titled 'Dunki', the film focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

However, the film received mixed reviews from the audience. It did decent business at box office.